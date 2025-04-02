ASML: How Secure Is Its EUV Monopoly?

Summary

  • ASML is the sole producer of cutting-edge EUV lithography machines for advanced 3nm chip manufacturing.
  • Huawei and SMEE are developing an LDP-based EUV system, aiming for mass production by 2026, potentially reducing costs and energy use compared to ASML's LPP method.
  • Huawei's SAQP technique can achieve 5nm-equivalent transistor density using DUV tools, though it's costly and suffers from low yields.
  • Nanoimprint Lithography, another EUV alternative, has been successfully produced by Canon but faces precision limitations for high-volume manufacturing.
  • ASML's Zeiss optics remain a significant hurdle for competitors in the EUV lithography market.
ASML headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) is the 800-pound gorilla in the lithography market due to being the only one able to produce cutting-edge EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) lithography machines able to produce the most advanced chips with the most miniature circuitry (3nm).

