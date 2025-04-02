Not only did U.S President Donald Trump announce tariffs on autos and auto parts, he apparently “couldn’t care less” if automakers raised prices. This is weird because, if my memory serves me right, he also warned CEOs of the country’s top
Higher Costs And Lower Sales: Initiating Both General Motors And Ford At Sell For Now
Summary
- President Trump’s tariffs on autos and auto parts will likely lead to higher car prices, which won't only impact demand, but also automakers' profit margins negatively.
- I'm expecting General Motors Company and Ford Motor Company stocks will be particularly impacted for the next one to two quarters on the back of negative tariff impact, even with the recent sell off.
- Though Ford has a slightly better stock performance and more favorable exposure to the tariffs, both stocks are risky investments with more downside ahead.
- I hereon share my sentiment on GM and F stock and U.S. autos and why I think there's more downside ahead.
