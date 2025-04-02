Lucid Stands To Benefit At Tesla's Expense, But It Is Still Uninvestable

Apr. 02, 2025 9:17 AM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID) StockTSLA, LCID
Dilantha De Silva
12.17K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Lucid Group's stock has rallied recently due to Tesla owners switching amid dissatisfaction with Elon Musk and quality concerns, but scalability issues persist.
  • Despite Lucid's premium quality and innovation, it faces significant production and brand recognition challenges compared to Tesla and other established automakers.
  • Lucid's niche market focus and inability to scale profitably make it an uninvestable option despite short-term gains from Tesla's struggles.
  • The EV market slowdown and competitive threats from Chinese automakers further hinder Lucid's potential for significant financial improvement in the near future.
Lucid Air luxury electric sedan, all-electric vehicle, outside the car showroom.

Khosrork

Electric vehicles do not have to be boring, and Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID), the maker of the popular Lucid Air, has proven this in the last few years. When Lucid opened its first showroom in Dubai last year, I visited it without

This article was written by

Dilantha De Silva
12.17K Followers
Dilantha De Silva is an experienced equity analyst and investment researcher with over 10 years in the investment industry. He writes insightful articles for Seeking Alpha, GuruFocus, TipRanks, and ValueWalk, with a significant following on Seeking Alpha. Dilantha’s expertise spans across various sectors, with a particular focus on small-cap stocks that are overlooked by Wall Street analysts. He is a CFA Level III candidate and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI). Dilantha has been featured on CNBC and Bloomberg, and his work has been prominently showcased on Nasdaq, Yahoo Finance, and other leading investment platforms. When not analyzing stocks and writing, Dilantha is involved in private equity transactions, including acquiring and managing businesses.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LCID Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LCID

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LCID
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News