While volatility is swirling in the stock markets, long-term oriented investors have a great chance to pick up shares of fantastic growth stocks while their share prices are dislocated from fundamentals. While I continue to believe that the overall recession has room
Elastic: Consistent Performance At A Fantastic Price
Summary
- Elastic is a great "buy the dip" stock that offers great growth at a very reasonable price.
- Elastic's valuation is incredibly appealing at 5.2x EV/FY26 revenue, lower than peers like Salesforce and ServiceNow, despite consistent growth and strong performance.
- What distinguishes Elastic versus many of its software peers are that its growth rates and net revenue retention trends have barely decelerated.
- Elastic's strong sales execution and segmentation strategy have helped the company to land wins, whereas growth at many of its peers has stalled.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ESTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.