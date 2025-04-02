Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) stock saw plenty of action last year, surging a superb 25% while comfortably outpacing the S&P 500’s 7% gain. However, the niche streaming platform has lost the bulk of those gains in the
Gaia's Niche Streaming Approach: Unlocking Value In The Wellness Market
Summary
- Gaia stock has potential double-digit upside, trading attractively below one times forward sales estimates and closer to its 52-week lows.
- Gaia's niche streaming service targets higher-net-worth individuals with specialized wellness content, maintaining high gross margins and low production costs.
- Despite recent losses, GAIA shows strong revenue growth, subscriber increases, and potential for net profitability by 2026, supported by innovative initiatives like Gaia+ and a new marketplace.
- Risks include rising share dilution, potential churn from price increases, and competition from larger streaming platforms entering the wellness space.
