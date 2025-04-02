AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 2, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Clemmer - President & CEO

Stephen Trowbridge - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Young - Canaccord Genuity

Steven Lichtman - Oppenheimer

Eduardo Martinez - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the AngioDynamics Fiscal Year 2025 Third Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

The news release detailing AngioDynamics' fiscal 2025 third quarter results crossed the wire earlier this morning and is available on the company's website. This conference call is also being broadcast live over the Internet at the Investors section of the company's website at www.angiodynamics.com. A webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately 1 hour after the end of today's call.

Before we begin, I would like to caution listeners that during the course of this conference call, the company will make projections or forward-looking statements regarding future events, including statements about expected revenue, adjusted earnings and gross margins for fiscal year 2025, as well as trends that may continue.

Management encourages you to review the company's past and future filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the company's forms 10-Q and 10-K, which identify specific factors that may cause the actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

The company will also discuss certain non-GAAP and pro forma financial measures during this call. Management uses these measures to establish operational goals and review operational performance and believes that these measures may assist investors in analyzing the underlying trends in the company's business over time.

Investors should consider these non-GAAP