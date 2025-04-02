Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Analyst Dan Ives says every metric is a ‘disaster.’ (0:15) Charles Schwab gets an upgrade. (3:15) ChatGPT sees soars in usage on ‘Ghibli effect.’ (3:42)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast:

Our top story so far, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell short of expectations for Q1 deliveries as backlash against CEO Elon Musk and a changeover in the Model Y weighed. The EV maker reported 336,681 deliveries for Q1 shy of the 377,000 consensus and the lowest quarterly tally since 2022.

Tesla said it produced 362,615 vehicles during the quarter, and 4% of the deliveries total was subject to operating lease accounting.

Model 3/Y deliveries for the quarter were 323,800, while other models (the CyberTruck and Models S and X) accounted for 12,881 deliveries.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says: “We knew 1Q Tesla deliveries would be soft, but these numbers were bad. We are not going to look at these numbers with rose colored glasses … they were a disaster on every metric.”

“Refresh issues but brand crisis key. The time has come for Musk … fork in the road moment for Tesla.”

Tesla delivered 462,890 vehicles and 495,570 vehicles in the two preceding quarters and 386,810 vehicles in Q1 a year ago.

Looking ahead, analysts have not yet slashed their delivery forecasts for the remaining three quarters. The consensus estimates are for Q2 deliveries of 456,000, Q3 deliveries of 497,000, Q4 deliveries of 544,000. The optimistic forecasts are based on hopes that the new Model Y will be well received and that a sub-$30,000 model will finally be introduced. Also in the mix, full-scale production of the CyberCab could boost TSLA's deliveries numbers significantly in 2026 if demand for the two-seat robotaxi without a steering wheel takes off.

In addition, sales of Tesla's China-made electric vehicles fell 11.5% year-on-year in March amid intense competition. Tesla sold 78,828 China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the month, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association. But that was up sharply from the 30,688 units sold in February.

On the economic front, ahead of Friday’s jobs report, ADP said private sector employment climbed by 155,000 in March, topping the +120,000 consensus and almost double the 84,000 added in February.

But ADP’s track record has been dismal in predicting the official figures.

Among active stocks, BlackBerry (BB) was under pressure after the company issued an outlook for fiscal 2026 that fell short of Wall Street's estimates.

Looking to the next fiscal year, the BlackBerry said it expects revenue to be within a range of $504 million to $534 million, with the mid-point of $519 million, well below the $550.6 million analysts were expecting. It also expects adjusted EPS to be between $0.08 and $0.10, compared to the $0.10 estimate. For the upcoming quarter, it expects sales to be between $107 million and $115 million, below the $128.4 million analysts were anticipating.

And Citi upgraded Charles Schwab (SCHW) to Buy from Neutral as the firm pivots back to offense after completing its integration of Ameritrade.

Analyst Christopher Allen said: "We see potential to return to (a net new asset)/organic growth story, which, if executed while maintaining rate sensitivity/balance sheet discipline, should translate to multiple appreciation over time. Also, given SCHW’s capital generation capacity, we see an improving capital return story as well."

In other news of note, OpenAI's ChatGPT saw a record surge in usage last week after the rollout of the chatbot's viral "Ghibli effect" feature. That allows users to generate AI art inspired by Studio Ghibli's iconic hand-drawn animation style.

The animation imagery trend resulted in ChatGPT surpassing 150 million weekly active users for the first time this year.

"We added one million users in the last hour," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a post. Upon ChatGPT's launch more than two years ago, 1 million users were reached in five days.

After the launch of its GPT-4o model that enables advanced image-generating capabilities, last week saw an all-time high in active users, in-app subscription revenue and app downloads, Reuters reported citing data from SensorTower.

The surge strained OpenAI's servers, leading to temporary outages and slower service. Altman acknowledged capacity challenges, saying delays in new releases and occasional breakdowns should be expected.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, BofA picked 9 high-conviction Buy-rated stocks and 1 Sell-rated stock across several industries for Q2.

Anthony Cassamassino, senior product marketing manager, says: “Uncertainty, around potential tariff announcements slated for April 2nd dominates market headlines. Our economics team expects a combination of reciprocal and sector-specific tariffs with a base case of a 5 percentage points increase in effective tariffs vs. pre-election, while our strategy team estimates a realistic bad case could result in a 10% hit to S&P EPS.”

Among the buys are Bath & Body Works (BBWI) with a price target of $45, as guidance “could prove conservative if collaborations drive incremental sales, candles return to growth or new launches gain incremental traction.”

And Goldman Sachs (GS) with a $700 price target. Analysts expect the “potential for a strong trading environment to persist given Trump policy actions and rapid changes to outlook for global monetary policy, regulatory relief on capital and on day-to-day running of the business (June stress test results watched), steady execution on improving firmwide profitability and growing the contribution from the asset and wealth management business all as potential catalysts to drive investor interest.”

The lone sell is Hims & Hers (HIMS) with a price target of $22.

“HIMS' recent revenue acceleration is driven by a loophole in federal drug regulations (FD&C Act and FDA guidance) that allows compound pharmacies to sell drugs while the branded versions are on shortage. However, this drug (semaglutide) is no longer in shortage, meaning HIMS will need to exit this business by May 22nd,” they said.

Check out all the picks.