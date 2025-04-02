Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 2, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Shelly Groisman-Tov - Marketing Manager

Israel Bar - Chief Executive Officer

Nir Bussy - Chief Financial Officer

Okay, let’s get started. So, hi everyone and thank you for joining Maris-Tech Investor Webinar. I’m Shelly Groisman, the Marketing Manager of Maris-Tech. Today, our CEO Israel Bar and our CFO Nir Bussy will present the latest updates for Maris-Tech’s.

So Israel, the stage is yours.

Israel Bar

Hello everybody, and thank you for your time. We'll go through a presentation showing the Maris business and technologies and after that, Nir our CFO will continue with the financial information. Please take a few seconds to review the legal disclaimer.

So a few words about the company overview. Maris was founded in 2008 and started its operation in 2010. We took the company public in 2022. And we have offices in Israel and the USA. In Israel, of course, we have the headquarters, the R&D, manufacturing, and we employ 16 employees. We can say that we are about 20 people working consistently in the company. We have a few freelancers. So everything I'm going to tell you about and all the achievements and the technology development was created by these 16 up to 20 people.

What we are doing in Maris, we are dealing with age computing solutions. We develop hardware and software OEM solutions or final products, which are integrated in remote platforms. And when I'm talking about remote platforms, I'm talking about drones, robots, armored vehicles, any platform, which is carrying sensors, video, audio and telemetry. And the platforms that we are providing are dealing with the capture of the information, the transfer, the stream of the information to the operators and integrating AI capabilities on the platforms, although we are not developing AI algorithms by ourselves, but