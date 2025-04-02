Checking Back In On Certara: Unattractive Valuation

Apr. 02, 2025 12:49 PM ETCertara, Inc. (CERT) StockCERT
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Today, we revisit biosimulation concern Certara, Inc. after this software company recently posted better than expected Q4 numbers to close out the year on a high note.
  • The company's results included the benefit of a small acquisition it executed last summer, and the company had strong bookings in the last quarter of 2024.
  • With CERT stock down some 10% since my last piece on this somewhat unique business back in September 2024, I am now circling back on Certara.
  • An updated analysis around this small-cap concern follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Biotech Forum. Learn More »

Doctor Working With Digital Laptop Computer.

SOMKID THONGDEE/iStock via Getty Images

It has been more than six months since I last took a look at Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT). I concluded that article around this biosimulation software concern by stating I planned to remain on

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of these type of buy-write opportunities over the past several trading sessions. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just initiate your two-week no obligation free trial into The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen
50.92K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CERT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CERT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CERT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News