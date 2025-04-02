Ceragon Networks: The Good And The Bad
Summary
- Ceragon Networks, a wireless solutions specialist, has lost half its value and underperformed other international small-caps this year.
- We appreciate the company's product portfolio and its positioning in the ongoing 5G transition.
- Improved cash generation is also expected in 2025, following a challenging FY24, although the current FCF yield is already compelling enough relative to history.
- CRNT is staring at a weak revenue outlook, especially in H1, while its ongoing thrust in India and new product launches won't reflect well on the cost base.
- The charts suggest that the bears still have the upper hand, although CRNT could see an intermediate recovery.
