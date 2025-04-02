We Are Buying REIT Preferred Stocks Part 2: Summit Hotel Or Sunstone Hotel Preferreds?

Summary

  • Recent improvements in spreads make REIT preferred stocks attractive, focusing on those offering yields above 6.5%, particularly Summit Hotel Properties and Sunstone Hotel Investors.
  • INN and SHO are both lodging REITs with similar structures and yields, but SHO has stronger financial metrics and a better credit score.
  • SHO's preferreds offer similar returns to INN's but with significantly lower credit risk, making SHO a more favorable investment.
  • Key metrics favoring SHO include higher unencumbered assets, lower debt ratios and better fixed-charge coverage, leading to a recommendation to buy SHO and sell INN.
For a long time, we avoided investing in preferred stocks due to their narrow spreads. However, the spreads have recently become more reasonable, which has made us reconsider investing in REIT preferred stocks. We find them much more attractive now, primarily since we've focused

