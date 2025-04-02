Rubicon Organics Inc. (ROMJF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCQX:ROMJF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 2, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Margaret Brodie - CEO

Janis Risbin - CFO

Neal Gilmer - Haywood Securities

Pablo Zuanic - Zuanic & Associates

Andrew Semple - Ventum Financial

Josh Felker - CB1 Capital

this conference call is being recorded on April 2, 2025.

I will now turn the call over to Margaret Brodie for the presentation.

Margaret Brodie

Good morning, everyone. Today I'll provide an update on Rubicon Organics and our achievements in 2024 as Canada's leading house of premium cannabis brands. I will also provide some color on our growth opportunities and where we are seeing -- what we are seeing as a resurgence in Canadian cannabis. As well, our CFO Janis Risbin, will cover our financial highlights. 2024 was a record year for Rubicon Organics, achieving several milestones.

We delivered another record high net revenue for both the 3-month and 12-month periods ending December 31, 2024, up 21% and 42% respectively on 2023. We reported positive adjusted EBITDA of $4 million, excluding $900,000 in one-off ERP implementation costs, without which we would have been at our record high profitability of $5 million. We achieved three consecutive quarters of profit from operations. We swept the 2024 KIND Magazine Awards