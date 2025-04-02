Shiseido (OTCPK:SSDOY) has experienced a continuous decline in its profitability in its latest fiscal year. I believe that this company is not currently well-positioned for a sustainable recovery in the future because its sales and demand in China, which
Shiseido: Struggling To Regain Momentum
Summary
- Shiseido's profitability has been declining due to weak sales in China and a significantly higher SG&A margin compared to competitors.
- The company's revenue from Japan and China, its main markets, has underperformed, impacting its overall growth trajectory.
- Despite high R&D margins, Shiseido's product portfolio and consumer awareness are less extensive than competitors, limiting its market reach.
- Given the competitive pressures and ineffective restructuring, I rate Shiseido as a Sell with a price target of $15.35, indicating an 18.8% downside.
