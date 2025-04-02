Ford Vs. GM: Which One Will Be Impacted More By Tariffs?

Sungarden Investment Publishing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The 25% tariffs will pressure car prices, benefiting domestic automakers by reducing competition from Chinese brands but increasing supply chain costs.
  • General Motors, with significant imports and exposure to China, faces more uncertainty and margin pressure compared to Ford.
  • Ford's stronger domestic footprint and fewer imports make its outlook clearer, but tariffs still add uncertainty, impacting shareholder sentiment.
  • Despite Ford's clearer scenario, both GM and Ford are no-go investments due to industry unpredictability, cyclicality, and high competition.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Sungarden YARP Portfolio get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Steel Beam TARIFFS with American Flag

J Studios

TARIFF... the word of the year so far as we are a quarter of the way through 2025. To some, it inspires fear. To others, it is “a beautiful word, the best word.” To me, it is a great way to exercise my

SUNGARDEN YARP PORTFOLIO

By Rob Isbitts and Sungarden Investment Publishing

A community dedicated to navigating modern markets with consistency, discipline and humility

Full Access $1,500/year

Legacy pricing of $975 for first 35 subscribers, a savings of 35%

  • Direct access to Rob and his live YARP portfolio, featuring a trademarked stock selection process he developed as a private portfolio and fund manager, and his decades of technical analysis experience. 

  • 24/7 access to Sungarden’s investment research deck

  • Bottom-line analysis of stocks, ETFs, and option strategies

  • Trade alerts and rationale, delivered in real-time

  • Proprietary educational content

  • You won’t get: sales pitches, outlandish claims, greed-driven speculation





This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing
8.05K Followers
I'm Rob Isbitts, founder of Sungarden Investment Publishing. I run the new investing group Sungarden Investors Club, a community dedicated to navigating the modern investment climate with humility, discipline, and a non-traditional approach to income investing. I've been charting investments since the 1980s, and I spent decades an an investment advisor and fund manager before semi-retiring in 2020. Now, this investing group is my focus. The markets tells us a story…we just have to listen! I teach subscribers how to do that.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of F either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Call option purchase

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About F Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on F

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
F
--
GM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News