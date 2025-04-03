'Trump Bump' Hits A Slump: 8 Stocks For A Downturn

Steven Cress, Quant Team
SA Quant Strategist
Summary

  • The Trump administration says a recession might be worth the cost as top officials defend Donald Trump’s “America First” tariff strategy.
  • The "Trump Bump" was driven by investor faith in pro-business policies but has since faded.
  • Amid tariff uncertainty, rising unemployment, and hotter-than-expected inflation, the Federal Reserve has yet to signal further rate cuts out of fear of a slowdown in the economy or "stagflation".
  • Additionally, federal layoffs, DOGE, and recession risks have increased market volatility, disrupting the previously stable U.S. economy.
  • This article examines a barbell strategy, combining four strong growth stocks with potential to capture upside potential post-volatility with four reliable dividend stocks that can mitigate risk.
Declining Finances Above a Piggy Bank

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Blind Faith Has a Short Shelf Life: Investors Turn Bearish on the ‘Trump Bump’

Celebrations were mixed across Wall Street when Donald Trump sealed his presidential victory in November However, “A lot of bankers, they’re like

