TCW Global Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

The TCW Group
19 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • The TCW Global Bond Fund I-Class (“Fund”) fell 6.49% in the final quarter of 2024, trailing the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index by 138 bps.
  • Global growth was both stronger and more divergent than expected in 2024, though we expect sub-consensus growth in 2025.
  • TCW remains committed to our time-tested value-oriented philosophy, with bottom-up portfolio construction and relative value sector allocations the pillars by which we introduce carry and return potential to portfolios.

Word Bonds made of wooden cubes with letters on stacked coins against light grey background

Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Market Review

The fourth quarter was characterized by a repricing of U.S. economic growth forecasts (higher) and the unwinding of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut expectations, driven by the re-election of Donald Trump and the Republican sweep of Congress. Indeed, sectors most

This article was written by

The TCW Group
19 Followers
TCW is a leading global asset management firm with more than five decades of investment experience and a broad range of products across fixed income, equities, emerging markets, and alternative investments. TCW’s clients include many of the world’s largest corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, as well as financial advisors and high net worth individuals. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by TCW, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use TCW's official channels.

Recommended For You

About TGGBX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TGGBX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TGGBX
--
TGGFX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News