Tax season has come, and despite sharp market volatility, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is faring relatively better than most. The parent company behind TurboTax and Credit Karma has benefited from its decision to diversify its revenue streams between its consumer and
Intuit: Steady Performance, But This Tax Leader Already Commands A High Price (Upgrade)
Summary
- Intuit's diversified revenue streams, including QuickBooks and Credit Karma, have reduced dependency on the volatile tax season, contributing to stable performance amid market volatility.
- Despite strong fiscal Q2 results and accelerating revenue, Intuit’s high valuation and market saturation limit its growth potential and justify a neutral rating.
- Intuit faces heavy competition in non-tax business software, with rivals like Workday, Oracle NetSuite, and SAP posing significant challenges.
- Intuit's current ~30x P/E multiple is high, especially given its mid-teens growth rate and market saturation, making it less attractive for new investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.