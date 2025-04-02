This article talks about why the tariffs, enacted or imminent, will cause significantly more harm than good. It debunks a number of economic myths used to support tariffs. It details the impact of the enacted and announced tariffs. Finally, there is
Four Myths About Tariffs, Plus Their Likely Impact
Summary
- Myth 1: We need to reshore jobs to the United States. Reality: the U.S. does not have the available workforce to bring jobs back to.
- Myth 2: The U.S. trade deficit is harmful. Reality: the trade deficit is negligible in relation to the wealth that’s been created by the stock market and real estate.
- Myth 3: Tariffs are a tax on foreigners. Reality: tariffs will be mostly paid by U.S. consumers through inflation and U.S. corporations through less profits.
- Myth 4: Tariffs are necessary because America is broken. Reality: U.S. corporations have over 50% of the world’s market cap despite having only 4.3% of the world’s population.
- Tariffs would slow the economy by reducing access to labor and foreign markets, losing allies, reducing corporate profits, risking a recession, and increasing inflation.
