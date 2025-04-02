'Liberation Day' Tariffs: Potential Impact On The Dow Jones, S&P 500

Apr. 02, 2025 7:55 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Dean Popplewell
3.44K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The Trump administration's tariff plans are here, what will the implications be for the S&P and Dow Jones?
  • Technology companies in the S&P 500, like Apple and Microsoft, are particularly vulnerable to tariffs due to their reliance on non-US markets.
  • Analysts expect protracted negotiations regarding tariffs, leading to continued market fluctuations.
  • Despite the uncertainty, the S&P 500 historically performs well in April, offering a potential silver lining.

Steel Beam TARIFFS with American Flag

J Studios

By Zain Vawda

Wall Street Indexes have seen a mixed bag today, with wild swings between gains and losses. Market participants moved closer to understanding the Trump administration's tariff plans on Wednesday, but with few details available, financial markets stayed unpredictable.

This article was written by

Dean Popplewell
3.44K Followers
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News