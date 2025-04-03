Shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) have consolidated since October 2024, which is when initial excitement about Beijing's stimulus package started to fizzle out. The valuation draw-down creates a new investment opportunity for investors. However, that want to add a highly profitable Chinese
Baidu: Significant Value At A Low Price
Summary
- Baidu is significantly underpriced with a P/E ratio of 8.2X, offering an earnings yield in excess of 12%.
- Despite a slight revenue decline in Q4'24, Baidu remains highly profitable and continues to execute substantial stock buybacks.
- Baidu's dominant position in China's search engine market ensures steady advertising income and long-term earnings growth potential.
- Baidu's low valuation paired with its high gross margins and positive FCF underpins the value proposition.
- Risks include competition from other search engines like Bing, which could pressure Baidu's market position and core segment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BIDU, BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.