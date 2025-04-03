Alphabet's AI Power Play Is Hiding In Plain Sight - And Investors Are Missing It
Summary
- Alphabet has quietly embedded Gemini AI into Gmail, Search, and Android - real usage, not just lab demos.
- The company posted nearly $125 billion in operating cash flow last year but trades at just 17x forward earnings.
- Google Cloud flipped the switch on profitability, with income jumping over 250% year over year.
- Institutional investors are starting to take notice, seeing GOOGL as the most reasonably priced of the Magnificent Seven.
- The risk-reward setup favors long-term investors, with downside protected by cash flow and upside tied to platform-wide AI monetization.
