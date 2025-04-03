Alphabet's AI Power Play Is Hiding In Plain Sight - And Investors Are Missing It

Motti Sapir
405 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Alphabet has quietly embedded Gemini AI into Gmail, Search, and Android - real usage, not just lab demos.
  • The company posted nearly $125 billion in operating cash flow last year but trades at just 17x forward earnings.
  • Google Cloud flipped the switch on profitability, with income jumping over 250% year over year.
  • Institutional investors are starting to take notice, seeing GOOGL as the most reasonably priced of the Magnificent Seven.
  • The risk-reward setup favors long-term investors, with downside protected by cash flow and upside tied to platform-wide AI monetization.
Google"s headquarters in Silicon Valley in Mountain View, California.

JHVEPhoto

Let’s not dance around it—Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG)(TSX:GOOG:CA) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) been getting the cold shoulder lately. The stock has taken a near-20% dive over the last three months and while that kind of pullback in a mega-cap name might trigger

This article was written by

Motti Sapir
405 Followers
Motti Sapir is an economist and financial analyst with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He holds a degree in economics and has a talent for simplifying complex financial concepts into plain English. His focus is on uncovering market trends, analyzing data, and discerning what’s really happening beneath the surface. He enjoys writing about topics such as stocks, bonds, significant economic trends, and practical investment strategies. Motti Sapir also shares insights on specific sectors and their potential impact on investments. He writes for Seeking Alpha with the goal of helping other investors make sense of the markets without feeling overwhelmed. For him, if he can install confidence in someone’s investment decisions, that’s a major achievement. His approach is straightforward: keep it real, share his knowledge, and emphasize actionable insights that anyone can understand. He believes that raw numbers tell stories when presented well. Motti Sapir creates clear, polished visuals that make financial data easy to understand.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GOOG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News