RH (RH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

RH (NYSE:RH) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 2, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Allison Malkin - IR, ICR
Gary Friedman - Chairman & CEO
Jack Preston - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Steven Forbes - Guggenheim
Michael Lasser - UBS
Max Rakhlenko - TD Cowen
Andrew Carter - Stifel
Bradley Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Jonathan Matuszewski - Jefferies
Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities
Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer
Cristina Fernandez - Telsey Advisory Group
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the RH Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call.
I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Allison Malkin. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Allison Malkin
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Gary Friedman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jack Preston, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we start, I would like to remind you of our legal disclaimer that we will make certain statements today that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about the outlook of our business and other matters referenced in our press release issued today.
These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings, as well as our press release issued today for a more detailed description of the risk factors that may affect our results.
Please also note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinion only as of the date of this call. And we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.
Also, during this call, we may discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which adjust our GAAP
- Read more current RH analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts