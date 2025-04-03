General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is a company I have had on my radar for a long time, especially after their stock price has fallen by 10.22% through the past 6 months. In my eyes, this company is a
General Dynamics: Slow Growth With A Potential Market Change
Summary
- General Dynamics is rated as a HOLD due to slower growth and slight overvaluation, despite its growing defense revenue and diversified segments.
- The company's revenue is heavily reliant on the US, posing risks if defense spending decreases, but it shows strong financial health and stable profitability.
- GD's 9 Pillar Analysis reveals solid fundamentals, with an 8/9 rating, highlighting financial growth over the past 5 years, with sustainable dividends and a stable profit margin.
- Intrinsic valuation models suggest GD is slightly overvalued, with an ultimate intrinsic value of $251.39, supporting the HOLD rating.
