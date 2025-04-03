The existing state of affairs is characterised by a volatile yield curve, a pivoting credit cycle, and CDS basis spread uncertainty; therefore, it's probably an exciting time to be an active bond trader or an investor with exposure to active bond managers.
BOND: Questionable Exposure Outlook, Yet Probably A Hold Opportunity
Summary
- PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund ETF is in focus as a volatile credit environment sets the scene for active bond management.
- BOND ETF's commentary suggests it remains committed to intermediate term treasuries, CLOs, and RMBS. Moreover, recent enterprise-wide commentary suggests that PIMCO is seeking EU exposure.
- We support intermediate-to-long-term U.S. treasury and CLO exposure. However, we highlight risks in RMBS and dislike the vehicle's disregard of investment grade corporate credit.
- If implemented to BOND, we think PIMCO's EU diversification is overzealous. Sovereign spreads remain very negative, and the EU arguably faces as many risks as the United States.
- PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund ETF's yields are commendable and its premium-to-NAV is minor. However, we think this ETF deserves Hold/market perform rating for now.
