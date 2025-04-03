I am updating my previous analysis on Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) in light of AT&T Inc.'s (T) rumored discussions with Lumen Technologies (LUMN) to purchase its consumer fiber business. I previously
Shenandoah Telecommunications Needs A Buyer
Summary
- Shenandoah remains a strategic M&A target due to its location within AT&T and Verizon's fiber expansion zones, despite struggling to compete independently amid slow fiber growth and limited bundling capability.
- Valuation hinges on acquisition potential, with a fair sale price estimated between $13-19 based on industry EBITDA multiples (8–12x), versus a significantly lower standalone DCF valuation of $2.50.
- I maintain my buy rating on SHEN as I see asymmetric risk-reward favoring upside from a likely acquisition, especially given recent telecom M&A activity and insider buying momentum.
