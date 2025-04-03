Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) is a little-followed specialty chemical company. The firm has grown consistently over the past decade via many acquisitions, mainly in its Water Treatment segment. It is an interesting dividend growth stock. The dividend yield is
Hawkins: Analysis Of A Growing But Overvalued Chemical Company
Summary
- Hawkins, Inc. is a specialty chemical company with consistent growth, a solid balance sheet, and a 21-year dividend growth streak, but currently overvalued.
- The company operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition, with significant revenue growth from acquisitions in Water Treatment.
- Despite strong revenue growth and dividend safety, Hawkins's current valuation is high, making it a hold rather than a buy.
- The primary risks include economic downturns and competition, but Hawkins's reputation and customer relationships provide a competitive advantage.
