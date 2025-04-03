MMMT Wealth is run by Oliver, a CPA working in the financial services sector mainly in private equity, hedge funds, and asset management. MMMT Wealth began in 2023 when Oliver started writing online mainly on X and Substack about investment strategies and stocks. His main aim is to gather insights from investor calls, presentations, financials, news and form an opinion on the stock looking mainly at a 3-5 year time horizon. Oliver is passionate about investing and understands that even 1 or 2 investments can in some cases be completely life changing. Thats why he spends so much time researching the best businesses in the world. Oliver has 5 years of investing experience, and 4 years as a CPA. Though this is less than many people here on Seeking Alpha, his passion, knowledge, and efforts are the best out there. Follow along. I hope youll gather all the value!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.