Reciprocal Tariffs Send Oil Lower

Summary

  • Oil prices slumped this morning, following other risk assets lower, after the Trump administration unveiled its latest reciprocal tariffs.
  • Away from tariffs, OPEC+ is holding a call today to discuss the need for members to stick to production targets.
  • Gold hit a record high following the announcement of reciprocal tariffs.

By Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey

Energy - Tariffs weigh on oil

Oil prices are under pressure this morning, following other risk assets lower, after the Trump administration unveiled a base tariff of 10% on all imports from all trading partners. WTI

