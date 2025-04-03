Just over a year ago, I wrote my first article about InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) (INMD), where I recommended the shares as a Hold due to management’s inefficient capital allocation. If you haven't seen it, I
InMode: Strategic Capital Allocation Unlocks Shareholder Value (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- I'm upgrading InMode to Buy due to improved capital allocation, including significant share buybacks and the potential for record dividends.
- Despite a 20% revenue decline in 2024, InMode remains a strong cash generator, with $600 million in cash.
- Conservative DCF valuation suggests a fair value of $21.67 per share, implying a 22.5% potential upside from current levels.
- I see potential for a future Strong Buy rating if revenue growth or margins improve, given the conservative assumptions in our current valuation model.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.