U.S. stocks underperformed in the first quarter of 2025, hit by a double whammy from intensifying policy uncertainty and a U-turn in select mega-cap stocks. Into this volatile backdrop, April 2 — President Trump’s so-called Liberation Day — was circled on investors' calendars as a catalyst.
How To Make Sense Of Trump's 'Tough Love' Tariffs
Summary
- Today’s announcement from the Rose Garden marked another bold policy step, charging large reciprocal tariffs against many of the United States' largest trading partners.
- While the policies could support domestic manufacturing over the longer term, we estimated these measures were likely to act as a drag on real GDP growth of 0.5-0.75% and a boost to core PCE inflation of 0.75%.
