Seeing Machines Limited (SEEMF) H1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Paul McGlone

Thank you very much. Welcome, everybody, and thanks very much, for taking the time to attend this event in-person. We're also -- we'll be recording the events and hosting online as well. So we have a full house here today, 60 to 70 people, and we have, over 220 people online. So reasonably well attended. The format for today is, Martin and I will go through a presentation that covers the results, but I think this time around, we're going to place an emphasis on outlook and some of the more recent events that we have talked about, but I think important to consolidate, whilst everybody's here.

We're then going to have a panel discussion and we have Richard Schram from Euro NCAP, Colin Barnden