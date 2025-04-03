Meet The New William McKinley?

Trade at the top

Tariff news continues to dominate the headlines after President Trump unveiled the largest set of tariff increases seen in a century or more. There have been plenty of references to the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, but the presidential era that Trump has seemingly modeled his economic platform after occurred in the 1890s. At the time, William McKinley was making waves from the White House, and the 25th president continues to be referenced in many of Trump's speeches, media interviews and even his inaugural address.



The similarities: "I am a tariff man, standing on a tariff platform," McKinley declared on the presidential campaign trail in 1896, appealing to America's core manufacturing base and dominant industrial states. It followed decades of his work in Congress that culminated in the McKinley Tariff of 1890, which raised the tariffs on most imported manufactured goods to around 50%, as well as the 1897 Dingley Tariff when he assumed the presidency.



Mckinley also oversaw a period of American expansionism, from the annexation of Hawaii to territories like Puerto Rico and Guam, aligning with Trump's current view of taking Greenland, the Panama Canal, and making Canada the 51st U.S. state. A crackdown on illegal immigration further mirrors McKinley's stance of "securing the United States from invasion by the debased and criminal classes of the old world... against all such our gates must be tightly closed."



Economically speaking, Trump has pointed to the 1890s as an era when the U.S. ran a massive surplus and "didn't know what to do with all of the money we were making." As they did then, and still do today, economists debate the impact of tariffs, especially in different periods for the economy, such as rapid industrialization or integrated globalized supply chains, and their relation to federal government spending as a share of GDP. Before McKinley was assassinated in 1901, he also discussed the value of "reciprocity treaties" and opening more trade with the outside world once the U.S. had "produce[d] beyond our domestic consumption... under the domestic policy now firmly established" (i.e. no deficits).



Outlook: Whether McKinley's stances helped the markets, or whether they align with Trump in the modern age, might be just as controversial as they were then. One thing that's certain is that Trump is out to remake the U.S. economy and the world trading system. "In the coming days, there will be complaints from the globalists, the outsourcers, and special interests, and the fake news," he declared from the Rose Garden. "Never forget every prediction our opponents made about trade over the last thirty years has been totally wrong. They were wrong about NAFTA, they were wrong about China, they were wrong about the Trans-Pacific Partnership. In my first term, they said tariffs would crash the economy, instead, we build the greatest economy in the history of the world."