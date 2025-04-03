After Liberation Day's Tariffs, I Rate Trump's Economic Policy A D-

Geneva Investor
1.51K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • In his first 70 days as the 47th US President, Trump has implemented numerous executive orders focusing on economics, including DOGE (saving $140B), energy deregulation, federal hiring freeze, and tariffs.
  • Policies like DOGE and hiring freezes slightly reduce GDP and inflation; however, tariffs (and especially those announced on April 2nd) are negative for GDP and highly inflationary.
  • "Reciprocal" tariffs (e.g., 20% EU, 24% Japan) seem to me based on arbitrary figures (e.g., VAT mischaracterized), risking stagflation and market uncertainty, with S&P 500 futures dropping 3% post-announcement.
  • Trump aims to reclaim manufacturing jobs (11% of GDP) via tariffs, but this overlooks the dominant service sector (75%+ of GDP), where the US has a trade surplus (e.g., $109B with EU). This looks to me like the worst deal ever conceived by an administration.
  • I rate Trump's economic policy so far a D-, not an F, based on the hope that it is only phase 1 of a broader strategy where the real objective is inducing a quick US recession and force a Fed pivot.
Fire raging in domestic kitchen at night

Michael Blann

It’s been just over 70 days since Trump became the 47th US President, and I have rarely seen a President start so aggressively on economics, signing so many executive orders. Here’s a summary of his main economic policies so far and their effects

This article was written by

Geneva Investor
1.51K Followers
Investor based in Geneva, Switzerland. Follow me on Twitter @GenevaInvestor for daily macro & investing nuggets. I write about macroeconomics, global trends, and what I believe are asymmetric investment opportunities in the market. I have a Master's degree in Business Management. I am currently bullish on PLTR, US equities, Bitcoin. Friend "Rex Investing" is also a contributor to Seeking Alpha. Check out our Podcast: ‘Stock Market Lube’, available on Spotify.All opinions and analysis on SA are exclusively my own.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News