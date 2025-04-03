It’s been just over 70 days since Trump became the 47th US President, and I have rarely seen a President start so aggressively on economics, signing so many executive orders. Here’s a summary of his main economic policies so far and their effects
After Liberation Day's Tariffs, I Rate Trump's Economic Policy A D-
Summary
- In his first 70 days as the 47th US President, Trump has implemented numerous executive orders focusing on economics, including DOGE (saving $140B), energy deregulation, federal hiring freeze, and tariffs.
- Policies like DOGE and hiring freezes slightly reduce GDP and inflation; however, tariffs (and especially those announced on April 2nd) are negative for GDP and highly inflationary.
- "Reciprocal" tariffs (e.g., 20% EU, 24% Japan) seem to me based on arbitrary figures (e.g., VAT mischaracterized), risking stagflation and market uncertainty, with S&P 500 futures dropping 3% post-announcement.
- Trump aims to reclaim manufacturing jobs (11% of GDP) via tariffs, but this overlooks the dominant service sector (75%+ of GDP), where the US has a trade surplus (e.g., $109B with EU). This looks to me like the worst deal ever conceived by an administration.
- I rate Trump's economic policy so far a D-, not an F, based on the hope that it is only phase 1 of a broader strategy where the real objective is inducing a quick US recession and force a Fed pivot.
