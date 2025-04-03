|
Lord Abbett Floating Rate Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- The Fund returned +2.23%, reflecting performance at the net asset value of Class I shares with all distributions reinvested for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
- Despite a strong quarter of absolute performance, there were several positions within the Fund that detracted from relative returns.
- Positive credit selection within several sectors, including Food and Tobacco, Aerospace and Utilities, aided relative performance.
