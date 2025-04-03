Remember when robots were just science-fiction fantasies or clunky machines bolted to factory floors? That world is vanishing before our eyes. While you’ve been focused on generative AI and digital transformation, a silent revolution has been brewing – one that could
The Humanoid Revolution Walking Your Way: How Robots Are Stepping Out Of Science Fiction
Summary
- By 2030, the global economy will face a staggering 50-million worker shortage.
- The first generation of robots revolutionised manufacturing but remained firmly caged.
- The technical breakthrough comes from GR00T N1’s dual-system architecture, inspired by human cognition. Its ‘fast-thinking’ system enables real-time motor control, while its ‘slow-thinking’ system supports high-level reasoning and planning.
- Figure AI, backed by Nvidia, Microsoft, Jeff Bezos and OpenAI, has already secured its first commercial contract with BMW to deploy humanoid robots directly alongside human employees.
