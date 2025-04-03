This article discusses President Trump's reciprocal tariffs and the potential effect that protectionist economics could have on the financial markets. Our analysis acknowledges real economic effects. However, we assessed the event/s while being aware that financial markets and real economics aren't
Trump's Tariff Agenda: Parting Real Economics And Market Behavior
Summary
- A drift away from tariffs' effect on the economy and into financial market effects conveys interesting talking points.
- We believe protectionist economics has and will continue to diminish consumer sentiment. Thus, we expect investor sentiment to follow suit. However, ancillary opportunities exist.
- Our bearish stance on stocks is tied to the VIX, valuations, economic headwinds, and fundamental concerns.
- We are exceptionally bullish about intermediate-to-long-term treasuries, driven by an expectation of inversion and a general flight-to-safety.
- Although debatable, we think high-grade credit, Gold and certain REITs could isolate against protectionist policies.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.