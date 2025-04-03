Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has seen its share price climb nearly 40% since the beginning of the year. Unsurprisingly for a gold miner, this jump was driven by the bull run in gold prices, fueled by the uncertainty surrounding the
Agnico Eagle Mines: Premium Price, But Its Pipeline Justifies It
Summary
- Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's share price has surged nearly 40% this year, driven by a bull run in gold prices amid tariff policy uncertainties.
- Key projects to keep an eye on include Detour Lake, Odyssey, and Hope Bay. That said, results will take at least five years to materialize.
- I believe the stock's premium valuation may be justified by its high profitability, asset quality, and promising pipeline.
- Despite short-term risks like potential volatility if macro uncertainty eases over the next few months, I believe Agnico is a Strong Buy considering a long-term horizon.
