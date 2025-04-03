Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is a simple company with a simple business model, that has seen great growth over the past few years. Their stock price has skyrocketed by 164.38% just over the past year, and so far, it doesn't show a
Waste Management: Fast Grower, But Beware Of High Debt And Overvaluation
Summary
- Waste Management stock is rated as a HOLD due to current overvaluation and high debt, despite impressive financial growth and innovation initiatives.
- Q4'24 earnings report showed a miss on Non-GAAP EPS and revenue, but net income increased by 21.29% YOY.
- The company's valuation is high, with the 5Y PE sitting at 27.04 and P/FCF of 52.19, indicating overvaluation.
- Intrinsic value calculated at $210.52, 9.83% lower than the current price; acceptable buy price is $189.47 with a 10.00% safety margin.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.