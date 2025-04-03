Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is entering into the first phase of significant growth with the commencement of its Gimi FLNG vessel following the commercial reset of its agreement with BP p.l.c. (
Golar LNG Has Multiple Growth Catalysts At Play
Summary
- Golar LNG is poised for significant EBITDA growth, as the firm brings Gimi onstream with BP. Golar may realize incremental EBITDA growth through commodity-linked agreements.
- Golar's transition to a pure FLNG company through its strategic asset sales, positions it for higher-margin growth through long-term, 20-year FLNG contracts.
- Despite potential risks from high capital investments for new FLNG vessels, Golar's long-term contracts and market positioning provide durability and more visibility into future earnings.
- Natural gas prices may be positively impacted by geopolitical factors, including the EU transitioning from Russian gas imports.
