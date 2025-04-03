IQQQ: Competitive Income ETF But Not Time-Tested

Cain Lee
5.42K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • I rate IQQQ as a hold due to its short operating history and underperformance compared to some peer option ETFs like QQQI and GPIQ.
  • IQQQ offers a high starting dividend yield of 10%, but its inconsistent payouts limit its appeal as a reliable income source.
  • The fund's strategy involves exposure to Nasdaq-100 constituents and daily call options via swap agreements, aligning with tech sector growth.
  • Despite potential benefits from AI market growth, IQQQ's limited upside and higher volatility make it less suitable for maximizing total returns.

Inflated balloon dollar sign

Eoneren

Overview

Option ETFs continue to grow in popularity, making this one of the best times in modern history to be an income investor. I previously published an article titled: 'The Two Option ETFs That I'd Buy And

This article was written by

Cain Lee
5.42K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.Formerly: TheGamingDividend

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IQQQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IQQQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IQQQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News