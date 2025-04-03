lululemon athletica: President Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs Kill The Turnaround Story For Now

Summary

  • Despite LULU's strong Q4 performance, the stock plummeted due to softer-than-expected FY25 guidance and challenging macroeconomic conditions, including harsh reciprocal tariffs.
  • LULU's innovative product launches and strong international market growth, particularly in China, demonstrate the company's resilience and ability to stabilize sales.
  • The valuation remains attractive with a projected FY25 EPS of $14.95, but caution is advised due to broken momentum and potential volatility from external challenges.
  • Maintaining a BUY rating, I recommend a dollar-cost averaging strategy amidst the current headwinds and uncertainties in the macroenvironment.

President Trump Holds "Make America Wealthy Again Event" In White House Rose Garden

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

The last time I wrote about lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), back in December 2024, I discussed the company’s third quarter performance and analyzed the company’s progress made towards stabilizing the declines seen in

