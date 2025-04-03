Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Liquid Strategies and Overlay Shares as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA
The Hidden Risks Of Laddered Buffered ETFs And Structured Notes
Summary
- At first glance, a laddered approach to structured notes or buffered ETFs may seem like a strategy to manage risk and smooth returns over time.
- However, the accumulation of embedded gains, increased reliance on market timing, and erosion of downside protection can dilute the fundamental value of these products.
- For those seeking true outcome-oriented strategies, a single-tranche approach with clear start and end dates may more effectively achieve the intended risk/reward profile.
Since 2013, Liquid Strategies has been applying a layer of index option investing to traditional bond and stock portfolios, creating practical solutions for managing clients’ cash flow and growth objectives. Overlay Shares eliminates past inhibitors of overlay adoption to make this strategy available to a broader investment community.