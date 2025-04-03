|
Lord Abbett High Yield Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- The Fund returned +0.14%, reflecting performance at the net asset value of Class I shares with all distributions reinvested for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
- Credit selection within the Healthcare sector was a primary detractor from relative performance.
- The Fund’s overall credit positioning contributed to relative performance over the period, reflected by an overweight allocation to CCCs and underweight exposure to BBs.
Lord Abbett is an independent, privately held, global asset manager and one of the oldest money management firms in the United States. They manage assets across a full range of U.S. mutual funds, UCITS funds, institutional and separately managed accounts for clients around the world. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Lord Abbett, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Lord Abbett's official channels.
Recommended For You
About LHYAX Ticker
Compare to Peers