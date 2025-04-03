The most important passage of the European Central Bank's latest minutes was the discussion on the monetary policy outlook. It is obvious that at the March meeting, the views on next steps had already started to diverge. The
ECB's March Meeting Minutes Confirm Diverging Views On The Timing Of Further Cuts
Summary
- The just-released minutes of the ECB’s March meeting confirm increasingly diverging views on when to cut interest rates again.
- An easing bias with the openness to pause was the stance after the March meeting.
- However, last night’s tariff announcements have clearly increased the chances of a rate cut in two weeks.
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.