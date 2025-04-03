No one really knew what to expect of President Trump’s “Liberation Day,” the name he gave for the day on which he launched his plans of reciprocal tariffs against the rest of the
Markets Were Not Prepared For The 'Liberation Day' Worst-Case Scenario
Summary
- President Trump's "Liberation Day" introduced reciprocal tariffs aimed at correcting perceived unfair trade practices, reviving US manufacturing, and generating federal revenue through tariffs.
- The tariffs, effective April 5th, include a baseline 10% on all countries, with higher rates for countries with significant trade deficits, notably China, Vietnam, and Thailand.
- Markets reacted negatively, with futures and global indices dropping sharply; investor sentiment is at its lowest since mid-2022, signaling potential continued market volatility.
- Despite the harsh initial impact, the administration's history of policy volatility suggests potential for tariff adjustments, offering a glimmer of hope for market stabilization.
