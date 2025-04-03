Lord Abbett High Income Municipal Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • The Fund returned -1.05%, reflecting performance at the net asset value of class I Shares with all distributions reinvested, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
  • An overweight allocation to the Industrial Development and Transportation sectors led to a negative impact.
  • The political environment brings some uncertainty for the market in 2025.

Municipals Market Review

Q4 2024

YTD

Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index

-1.22%

1.05%

Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond Index

-1.08%

6.32%

Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index (2-4)

-0.42%

2.04%

Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index (8-12)

-1.34%

