PetroTal: The High-Dividend Yield Looks Safe At The Current Oil Price

The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • PetroTal operates the Bretana oil field in Peru, producing over 20,000 barrels/day, with a market cap of US$450M despite a low share price.
  • In 2024, PetroTal reported $374M in revenue, $228M in EBITDA, and $111.5M in net profit, trading at four times earnings.
  • For 2025, PetroTal forecasts 21,000-23,000 barrels/day production, $240-250M EBITDA, and plans to maintain a $55M dividend, assuming $75 Brent crude.
  • Key risks include oil price volatility and summer droughts, but 40% of 2025 production is hedged at $65-$82.5/barrel, ensuring cash flow stability.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Llama in the sacred valley of Peru

Dario Endara/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

PetroTal (OTCQX:PTALF) (TSX:TAL:CA) operates the Bretana oil field in Peru, where the average production rate should exceed 20,000 barrels of oil per day. Don’t let the low share price fool you: PetroTal has

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
22.61K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TAL:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PTALF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PTALF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PTALF
--
TAL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News