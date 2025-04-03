Lord Abbett Intermediate Tax Free Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC
15 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The Fund returned -0.89%, reflecting performance at the net asset value of class I Shares with all distributions reinvested, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
  • The Fund’s benchmark, the Bloomberg Municipal Bond 1-15 Year Index, returned -1.06% during the same period.
  • The Fund’s credit quality allocation also contributed to relative performance.
  • The Fund’s sector allocation led to a modest negative impact.

Tax Free Wording & Calculator on Chalkboard

huffychic

Municipals Market Review

Q4 2024

YTD

Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index

-1.22%

1.05%

Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond Index

-1.08%

6.32%

Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index (2-4)

-0.42%

2.04%

Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index (8-12)

-1.34%

-0.33%

This article was written by

Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC
15 Followers
Lord Abbett is an independent, privately held, global asset manager and one of the oldest money management firms in the United States. They manage assets across a full range of U.S. mutual funds, UCITS funds, institutional and separately managed accounts for clients around the world. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Lord Abbett, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Lord Abbett's official channels.

Recommended For You

About LISAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on LISAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LAIIX
--
LISAX
--
LISCX
--
LISFX
--
LOISX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News