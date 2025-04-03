MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (MDBH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 31, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Cotter – Managing Director-Investment Banking

Chris Marlett – Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Jeremy James – Chief Financial Officer

Gary Schuman – Broker Dealer Chief Financial Officer and Head-Compliance

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Cotter

[Call Starts Abruptly] will follow the formal presentation. If you have questions during the presentation, you can type them into the chat to be answered during the question-and-answer period. Questions can only be seen by the moderator. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

Before we begin the formal presentation, I’d like to remind everyone that statements made on this call and webcast may contain provisions, estimates and other information that might be considered forward-looking. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as the date of this presentation. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. Throughout today’s discussion we will attempt to present some important factors relating to our business that may affect our predictions. You should also review our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we just filed.

For a more complete discussion of these factors and other risks, particularly under the heading Risk Factors, please look at – go to the website for mdb.com. Also a replay of this call will be provided on our website.

Your host today, Chris Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB, will present results of operations, a