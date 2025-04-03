Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) is a cash-rich biotech company that has been working on the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic disease. It recently had a substantial setback with its lead drug candidate
Pliant Therapeutics: An Activist On Deck
Summary
- Pliant Therapeutics suffered a major setback with its lead drug candidate, causing its stock to plummet well below its cash value.
- Activist investor Kevin Tang has acquired a significant stake in PLRX, aiming to capitalize on the company's large cash reserves.
- Tang's history of acquiring biotechs at a discount suggests a potential profitable takeover of PLRX, despite management's defensive "poison pill" strategy.
- The substantial gap between PLRX's current share price and its cash balance presents a compelling investment opportunity, with Tang likely to make an acquisition offer soon.
